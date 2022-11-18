Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $92.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 936,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after buying an additional 59,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,200,000 after purchasing an additional 190,817 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.