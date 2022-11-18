Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $21.68

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.68, but opened at $20.70. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 1,471 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $281,795.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

