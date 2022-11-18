Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $21.68

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.68, but opened at $20.70. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 1,471 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99.
Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
