Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.04

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 4400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $539.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.