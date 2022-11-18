Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 287,340 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,340 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Mattel worth $39,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mattel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

