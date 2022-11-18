Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $33,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.35 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.