Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679,215 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Independence Realty Trust worth $33,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

IRT opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

