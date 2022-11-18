Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issued By Barrington Research

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

ICF International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

ICF International stock opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.55. ICF International has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $121.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth $377,000. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 201.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 87,273 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,160. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.77%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

