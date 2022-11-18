Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

Middleby stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.53. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at $997,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

