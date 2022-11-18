Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

