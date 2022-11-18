Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KORE Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KORE)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KORE Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for KORE Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for KORE Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on KORE Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of KORE opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. KORE Group has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KORE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

