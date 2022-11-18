Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for WestRock (WRK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) recently:

11/16/2022 – WestRock was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2022 – WestRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $39.00.

11/11/2022 – WestRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – WestRock was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/18/2022 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $40.00.

10/12/2022 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – WestRock was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/6/2022 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – WestRock was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2022 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – WestRock was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $337,501,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in WestRock by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after buying an additional 1,281,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

