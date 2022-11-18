Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR):
- 11/7/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Maxar Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:MAXR opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.
Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.
Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.
