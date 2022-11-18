Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR):

11/7/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 311,101 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

