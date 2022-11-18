Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

