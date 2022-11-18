Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $471,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK opened at $258.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

