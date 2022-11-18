Roger H. Ballou Sells 23,200 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 23,200 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $369,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $15.62 on Friday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $153.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.
Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 133.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
