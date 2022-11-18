Roger H. Ballou Sells 23,200 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 23,200 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $369,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $15.62 on Friday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $153.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 133.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCM Technologies Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCMT shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.