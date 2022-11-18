Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. Sells 2,733 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,392.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Surmodics Trading Down 2.5 %
Surmodics stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $50.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Surmodics
About Surmodics
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surmodics (SRDX)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.