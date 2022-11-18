Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. Sells 2,733 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,392.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Surmodics Trading Down 2.5 %

Surmodics stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

About Surmodics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,268,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after purchasing an additional 59,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Surmodics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Surmodics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 406,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.