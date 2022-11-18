Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 30th

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $119.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,235,000 after buying an additional 244,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

