Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

