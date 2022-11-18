Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $45.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

ARMK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE ARMK opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $249,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

