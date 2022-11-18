Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 51.17.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.79. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 2.35 and a 12 month high of 34.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 55.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 649,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 231,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

