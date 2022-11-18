Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Sells $214,500.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,691,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,516.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

