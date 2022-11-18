Samuel N. Liberatore Sells 8,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $9.57 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,313,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 239,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 316,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,664,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 235,920 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

