SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 0.7 %

SAP stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $142.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SAP

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($123.71) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.