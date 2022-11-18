SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $97.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $129.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

NYSE:SE opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $320.14.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEA will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SEA by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

