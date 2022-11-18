Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 108,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 168,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

