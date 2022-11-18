SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $119.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

