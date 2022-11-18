SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,450 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 72.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.54. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

