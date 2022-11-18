SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Crane by 237.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 31.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth $76,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Trading Down 1.8 %

Crane stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,659 shares of company stock valued at $16,536,755. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

