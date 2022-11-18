SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $84,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,290,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $371.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.82. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.802 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

