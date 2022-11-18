SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $85,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 773.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IMCV opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.