SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $85,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 773.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of IMCV opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $71.16.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.