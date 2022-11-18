SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $89,000 in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35,882.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 1,104,449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 148,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $63.10.

