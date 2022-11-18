SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $3,408,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 545.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 74.5% in the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 26.8% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 349,070 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $11.90.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

