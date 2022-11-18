SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 94,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,041 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

