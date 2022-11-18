SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

