SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

