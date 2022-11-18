SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $90,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 882,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITT opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

