SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFT. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,075,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EFT opened at $11.41 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

