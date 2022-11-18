SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FREL opened at $25.17 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

