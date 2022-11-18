Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $18.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.20. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $17.40 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.