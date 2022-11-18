SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Down 9.7%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 81,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,683,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

