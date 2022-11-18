Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sonos by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 23.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

