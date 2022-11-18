Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 558 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Integer were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Integer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ITGR opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $90.76.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

