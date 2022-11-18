Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.87. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.