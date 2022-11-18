Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,732 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $128.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.18. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

