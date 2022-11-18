Shell Asset Management Co. Has $285,000 Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 268,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

PUMP opened at $11.31 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

