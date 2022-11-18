Shell Asset Management Co. Has $299,000 Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,694,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEIS. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

