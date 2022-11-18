Shell Asset Management Co. Has $315,000 Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.06% of First Financial worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of THFF opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

