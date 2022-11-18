Shell Asset Management Co. Has $326,000 Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,346 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after buying an additional 268,279 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after buying an additional 554,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,521,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,444,000 after buying an additional 2,387,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,217,000 after buying an additional 1,648,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

BVN opened at $7.95 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

