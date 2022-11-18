Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $170.23 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.26.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

