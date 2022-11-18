Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,817 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackbaud Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.